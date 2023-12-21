KCBD Investigates Traffic Troubles: Lubbock County Commissioners consider pricey road project after storm washes away asphalt

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Forrest Ranch in Yellow House Canyon has stayed within the same family for generations. Amber Davis said her great, great-grandfather started the ranch in 1921.

“It’s a legacy. My kids are the sixth generation that will be part of the ranch,” Davis said.

Davis is teaching her children the ropes in hopes they will raise the next generation of ranchers.

“That’s the goal. All the people in agriculture hope that their kids want to carry on,” Davis said.

County Road 3600, also known as Horseshoe Bend, runs alongside the ranch.

It is one of the few paved roads in the area and the main road of travel for those who live and work in the canyon.

“This area was repaired, a major repair, and the road was closed for a couple of years, and they just finished that in 2014. So, this is the second closure in a very short period of time,” Davis said.

Crews closed the road again in September 2023, after heavy rain dumped nearly five inches of rain in a 72-hour period.

“The asphalt had just ripped away. It just rolled up like a carpet,” Davis said.

Jennifer Davidson, Director of Public Works, met with Lubbock County Commissioners during a work session to update them on the road’s condition and what it will take to re-open it.

Davidson said crews worked to cover the exposed subgrade after the storm, but additional rain events have expanded the erosion and continued to cause damage to the canyon wall and the gabion structure.

Davidson told commissioners engineering expertise is needed, which is why she contacted Freese and Nichols.

She said the company agreed to conduct a geotechnical investigation along with a hydrology and hydraulic analysis. The study is estimated to cost roughly $94,000.

Commissioners listened to public comments after the work session, before taking a vote on the study.

Michael Damron told commissioners he owns property in the area and worries about emergency response times with the current detours in place.

“My dad died of a heart attack down there in the canyon in ‘83 and one of the reasons that emergency services wasn’t able to get there was because of the road alternatives,” Damron said.

Stephanie Jeffcoat, who also lives in the area, said her husband is a first responder with the Slaton Fire Department.

“They have estimated it will be five to seven minutes longer to respond to any emergency in our area,” Jeffcoat said.

Clifton Shaw, the Mayor of Slaton, also attended the commissioner meeting and said he, too, worries about the emergency response times.

“The people that live in that canyon have only two ways to access Slaton, and with Horseshoe Bend closed, it forces them to take a longer route. That adds a good five to ten minutes on a trip into town that could be very serious in an emergency,” Shaw said.

A few more Lubbock County residents, including Davis, spoke in favor of making whatever repairs are necessary to reopen the road.

Commissioners voted in favor of using bond proceeds to pay Freese and Nichols to conduct the 120-day study.

“We have some money that has been set aside for some discretionary spending. We are going to pull it out of that” Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said.

That $94,000 will only get commissioners to a place where they can decide what comes next, and Parrish said he is bracing for what he expects will be a very expensive estimate.

“This kind of road fixing they are talking about will not be cheap; it will be in the millions,” Parrish said.

Shaw, who is dealing with road projects of his own in the City of Slaton, empathizes with commissioners.

“Road construction is very expensive and when it is unbudgeted, the commissioners have already established a budget so it’s not like they can pull a couple, three million dollars out of their hat and do something,” Shaw said.

For now, a detour on a caliche road is the fastest route into town.

“No good alternative exists,” Davis said. “We would like our road back in usable form as quickly as possible and I would like them not to drag their feet about it.”

“It’s a legacy and my husband and I work really hard to just remember that and try to carry on what was left to us, to steward it. It’s not really ours. We are stewards of. We are really blessed to be able to raise our kids this way. It’s something that a lot of people don’t have. It’s hard to express how grateful we are for the opportunity to do this,” Davis said.

