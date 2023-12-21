KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Barnaby

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Barnaby, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old pit bull mix.

Barnaby is very sweet, gentle and well-mannered. He is house trained and does well on a leash. He is up-to-date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. Barnaby can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

