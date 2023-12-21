Healthwise Expo 2024
Lady Raiders fall to Oregon State in Hawaii

Texas Tech Women's Basketball
Texas Tech Women's Basketball(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders dropped their second game in a row in the Maui Classic in Hawaii, falling to Oregon State 77-65 early Thursday morning.

Oregon State jumped out to a 21-8 lead after one quarter and led by 21 at the half.

Bailey Maupin led Tech with 19 points.

Jasmine Shavers added 16 points.

The Lady Raiders fall to 11-2 on the season.

Oregon State moves to 11-0.

Former Trinity Christian/Lubbock Cooper star Adlee Blacklock had one rebound in limited action for the Beavers.

The Lady Raiders open Big 12 play next at Houston Saturday December 30th at 1pm.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

