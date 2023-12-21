Lady Raiders fall to Oregon State in Hawaii

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders dropped their second game in a row in the Maui Classic in Hawaii, falling to Oregon State 77-65 early Thursday morning.

Oregon State jumped out to a 21-8 lead after one quarter and led by 21 at the half.

Bailey Maupin led Tech with 19 points.

Jasmine Shavers added 16 points.

The Lady Raiders fall to 11-2 on the season.

Oregon State moves to 11-0.

Former Trinity Christian/Lubbock Cooper star Adlee Blacklock had one rebound in limited action for the Beavers.

The Lady Raiders open Big 12 play next at Houston Saturday December 30th at 1pm.

