Mostly sunny Friday

Other than some patchy fog in the morning it will be a mostly sunny Friday on the South Plains.
Other than some patchy fog in the morning it will be a mostly sunny Friday on the South Plains.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Other than some patchy fog in the morning it will be a mostly sunny Friday on the South Plains.

I expect the daytime temperatures to climb to the mid to upper 60s which will make for great shopping and traveling weather.

Other than some patchy fog in the morning it will be a mostly sunny Friday on the South Plains.
Other than some patchy fog in the morning it will be a mostly sunny Friday on the South Plains.(KCBD Graphic)

However, the weather will begin to change overnight Friday into Saturday. Another upper-level system will move from New Mexico across the Panhandle and return colder temps and a good chance of showers and storms. While storms will not be severe, they may produce some locally heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

While the Panhandle may receive some snow precipitation should remain liquid over the South Plains on Saturday. The heaviest showers/storms will move across from New Mexico mid Saturday morning and exit our area by late afternoon.

Other than some patchy fog in the morning it will be a mostly sunny Friday on the South Plains.
Other than some patchy fog in the morning it will be a mostly sunny Friday on the South Plains.(KCBD Graphic)

The afternoon temperatures will be cold, remaining in the mid to upper 50s with gusty winds and rain over the region.

That storm will move out and it will be a windy and mostly sunny Christmas eve and smooth traveling for Santa late Sunday into early Monday morning.

