Noon Notebook: Haven Animal Care Shelter’s Christmas for the Animals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Haven Animal Care Shelter is hosting Christmas for the Animals every Saturday in December as a part of their biggest fundraiser. You can go out and visit them every Saturday in December from 10 am until 5 pm at their location, 4501 N FM 1729 Lubbock, TX 79403.

You can find more information on their website, click here.

Haven Animal Care Shelter (Haven Animal Care Shelter)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.