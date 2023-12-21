Healthwise Expo 2024
Noon Notebook: Haven Animal Care Shelter’s Christmas for the Animals

By Julie Castaneda
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Haven Animal Care Shelter is hosting Christmas for the Animals every Saturday in December as a part of their biggest fundraiser. You can go out and visit them every Saturday in December from 10 am until 5 pm at their location, 4501 N FM 1729 Lubbock, TX 79403.

You can find more information on their website, click here.

