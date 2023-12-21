RSV on the rise: what to be aware of before holiday gatherings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to Covenant Health, RSV cases are on the rise during holiday festivities, in Lubbock and across the nation.

Dr. Lara Johnson, Chief Medical Officer at Covenant Health, says RSV--a virus much like the flu and often seen with children--always increases this time of year. However, here in Lubbock, Covenant is treating an uptick in adult patients as well.

“We are right in the middle of our RSV season in terms of seeing a lot of patients every day that have RSV,” Johnson said.

While RSV can affect people of all ages, Johnson says the most vulnerable group is newborns.

“Babies who have underlying conditions, especially babies who are born prematurely or who have significant heart or lung issues, are going to be at an even greater risk than healthy babies,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the trickiest part about RSV is that it presents just like your run-of-the-mill cold. However, she says the biggest thing to watch for in those babies is irregular breathing.

“If they are really struggling to breathe, breathing much faster than normal, or if they are not able to catch their breath again, that is certainly a reason to come in,” said Johnson.

Much like the flu, Johnson says there are not many ways to treat RSV other than just supporting your body while the virus runs its course. She says before people head to those holiday gatherings, those with underlying health conditions or who are feeling under the weather, might consider staying home or taking extra precautions.

“Just really being mindful of maybe sharing the holidays with a little more distance,” Johnson said. “Maybe not everyone needs to hold the baby, you know, some of those things I think those are good things that could help keep everyone safe.”

Johnson says since the RSV vaccination was just approved in the fall, they are seeing shortages due to the rise in cases. However, she recommends checking with a physician about vaccinating against RSV.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.