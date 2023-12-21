Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Suspect drives through fence, gets captured on foot during police chase

Police chase near Ave. P and 44th
Police chase near Ave. P and 44th(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has been arrested after driving a stolen vehicle through a fence and attempting to run away from police.

Rosendo Ramirez, Jr., 18, is currently in custody.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

At approximately 15:18 hours on 12-21-23, members of the Texas Anti-Gang Center located a stolen 2015 yellow Kia in the area of 45th Street and Avenue N.

A traffic stop was attempted and the vehicle fled driving through a fence in the 1500 block of 46th Street. The suspect then fled on foot and was captured in the 4500 block of Avenue Q.

The suspect has been identified as Rosendo Ramirez Jr. (DOB: 12-30-04) and will be transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with the following criminal offenses: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle, and Evading Arrest or Detention on foot.

If you have an emergency or wish to make a report please contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at the following 24 hour numbers:

Emergency – 911

Non-emergency – 806.775.1600

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lubbock neighbor believes someone is jamming the signal for a longstanding Christmas light...
Lubbock neighbor claims ‘Grinch’ is jamming treasured Christmas display
Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a...
2 teens arrested in connection with Central Lubbock robbery
The Texas Medical Board has reprimanded and set conditions for a Lubbock doctor who it found...
Lubbock heart doctor reprimanded by Texas Medical Board accused of writing false prescriptions
City of Lubbock working to repair water system anomaly affecting some schools, businesses and homes
One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in North Lubbock Wednesday afternoon.
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q

Latest News

Child doing a breathing treatment
RSV on the rise: what to be aware of before holiday gatherings
Noon Notebook: Haven Animal Care Shelter's Christmas for the Animals
Noon Notebook: Haven Animal Care Shelter's Christmas for the Animals
school board tonight has approved a Monument commerating the school’s first ever State Title...
Hermleigh parents and players fight for championship monument
Emergency crews are responding to a crash on the South Loop near Indiana Ave.
Crash near South Loop and Indiana Ave. causing traffic delays
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Championship monument for Hermleigh softball team approved by school board