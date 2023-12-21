Suspect drives through fence, gets captured on foot during police chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has been arrested after driving a stolen vehicle through a fence and attempting to run away from police.

Rosendo Ramirez, Jr., 18, is currently in custody.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

At approximately 15:18 hours on 12-21-23, members of the Texas Anti-Gang Center located a stolen 2015 yellow Kia in the area of 45th Street and Avenue N.

A traffic stop was attempted and the vehicle fled driving through a fence in the 1500 block of 46th Street. The suspect then fled on foot and was captured in the 4500 block of Avenue Q.

The suspect has been identified as Rosendo Ramirez Jr. (DOB: 12-30-04) and will be transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with the following criminal offenses: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle, and Evading Arrest or Detention on foot.

