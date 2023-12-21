Texas Tech outlasts UT Arlington, 77-66

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a battle throughout but the Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) closed it out against UT Arlington (6-5), 77-66, inside the United Supermarkets Arena on Thursday afternoon.

With 15:27 in the second period, Tech had its largest lead of the game, 53-33, but the Mavericks went on a 13-0 run to keep things interesting. But, a late 8-0 run by the Red Raiders kept the game completely on their side after the Mustangs fell into a scoring drought until the final two minutes of the game.

Four Red Raiders scored in double digits on the day with Joe Toussaint leading the way with 19. Pop Isaacs followed with 18 while Darrion Williams chipped in 14 and Chance McMillian scored 13.

Warren Washington led the way on the glass for Tech with 10 rebounds. He scored eight - two shy of a double-double. Williams hauled in nine rebounds making him just one board away from a double-double as well.

The Mustangs and Red Raiders were almost similar from the free throw line with UT Arlington going 10-of-13 and Tech finishing 11-of-13. The two tied in offensive rebounds with 11 apiece but overall the Red Raiders held the advantage in total rebounds, 37-32.

The Mustangs tallied up six blocks and 13 steals for the advantage over the Red Raiders in both categories. The two, however, still committed 17 turnovers each with Tech scoring 18 points off of those takeaways with the Mustangs scoring 20 in the same category.

Up next, the Red Raiders will host Sam Houston next Thursday at 7 p.m. inside the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock for its second to last non-conference game of the season. Following a 1 p.m. New Year’s Day game against North Alabama, the Red Raiders will tipoff the Big 12 Conference slate against the Texas Longhorns at 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 on the road in Austin inside the Moody Center.

