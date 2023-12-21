Thursday morning top stories: Championship monument for Hermleigh softball team approved by school board
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Parents and players convince board to support monument
- The Hermleigh ISD board voted last night to allow a monument to be erected on campus honoring its softball teams first State Championship
- The board previously refused to pay for it
- WATCH: Hermleigh parents and players fight for championship monument
Teen suspects arrested
- Police arrested two 16-year-olds in connection with an armed robbery at a store near 26th and Ave. Q
- They are now charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity
- Read more here: 2 teens arrested in connection with Central Lubbock robbery
Migrant surge in South Texas
- The U.S. Border Patrol is dealing with a huge migrant surge in Eagle Pass
- The agency says more than 4,000 migrants crossed into the area on Monday and 4,000 more are in U.S. custody
- Read more here: A deal on US border policy is closer than it seems. Here’s how it is shaping up and what’s at stake
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.