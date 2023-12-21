Thursday morning top stories: Championship monument for Hermleigh softball team approved by school board

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Parents and players convince board to support monument

The Hermleigh ISD board voted last night to allow a monument to be erected on campus honoring its softball teams first State Championship

The board previously refused to pay for it

Teen suspects arrested

Police arrested two 16-year-olds in connection with an armed robbery at a store near 26th and Ave. Q

They are now charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity

Migrant surge in South Texas

The U.S. Border Patrol is dealing with a huge migrant surge in Eagle Pass

The agency says more than 4,000 migrants crossed into the area on Monday and 4,000 more are in U.S. custody

