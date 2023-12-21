Tips to prepare your vehicle and yourself, before hitting the road this holiday season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you are planning on heading out of town for the holidays this weekend, you are not alone.

AAA Texas is projecting nine million people will be taking a trip of 50 miles or more away from home during this holiday season. AAA Texas spokesperson Doug Shupe said AAA expects 8.3 million of those to travel on Texas roads and Saturday will be the busiest travel day.

“AAA Texas anticipates coming to the rescue of 46,000 stranded drivers, that’s in Texas alone,” Shupe said.

How can you avoid being one of those stranded drivers? By being prepared.

“Leave as early in the day as you possibly can. What you want to do is avoid those peak traffic commute times,” Shupe said.

Make sure you take care of yourself before you hit the road and get a full night’s rest so you are not distracted on the road.

“Taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your chances of being involved in a crash,” he said.

Preparing yourself for a road trip is just as important as preparing your vehicle.

“Top off your fluid levels, check your headlights, your taillights, your turn signals, check your tire tread and inflation,” he said.

The easiest way to check your tire tread is to use the penny test. If you still see Lincoln’s head, you might need new tires before you hit the road, then check your pressure with a pressure gauge. Be sure to check your manual to see what your tire pressure should be at before you air it up.

“We want everybody to get to their holiday destinations on time but most importantly safely,” Shupe said.

Another important tip is to keep an emergency kit in your car and things you might need in case of an emergency.

“Should you encounter a breakdown on the side of the road, you’ll have blankets, things to keep you warm, as well as food and water while you wait for help,” he said.

And if you are traveling by plane this holiday, Shupe said to check-in ahead of time, check what you can and cannot bring, arrive early and reserve parking ahead of time.

“They’re working as hard as they can to get so many people to their destination so remember to have that holiday spirit and be kind as you travel,” he said.

