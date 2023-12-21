TTUHSC using drones to send lifeline to Presidio

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s estimated there are about a half million people in this part of West Texas. Compare that to the most southern part of West Texas where the road ends at one of the oldest communities in the country, Presidio.

Thanks to the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, the people who live there now have a new lifesaving connection to what we could offer them here.

Presidio is home to about 6,000 people in one of the most remote places in the country, with very little traffic to obscure breathtaking views of the desert and mountains. However, that comes a serious problem.

Linda Molinar is a nurse at the Presidio County Medical Clinic.

“UPS and post office is not the same day delivery, like in other communities. It takes us a week to get things here,” she said.

She says she’s grateful for a link to Lubbock through Telehealth, a video camera system in which doctors at the TTUHSC can check patients remotely. So, the problem is not getting checked by a doctor, it is instead getting what you need when the doctor recommends a prescription.

“It’s no good if we don’t have the medications,” Molinar added.

Now, here’s what’s new and a game changer for the people who live in and around Presidio.

“Drones is the way to get to these people the medications in the time when they need it.”

Dr. Adrian Billings is the Chief Medical Officer of the clinic that serves Presidio, Alpine and Marfa.

“I’ve spent my career practicing medicine out here in the Big Bend area. We are physically on the frontier,” he said. “Presidio County is labeled as a frontier county by the federal government.”

Now after 17 years on the frontier, he says drones are certain to be a game changer.

“So we’re doing some test flights today from Alpine to Presidio, the first ever drone flights that Texas Tech has been collaborating on out in this area.”

The drones will act as a delivery system, bringing prescriptions and even medical equipment to Presidio.

Snake bites are common in Presidio County. Imagine the sense of relief for a family when a drone flies in with the anti-venom they need among many other possible emergencies.

“Potentially to also use it for urgent and emergent search and rescue missions looking for lost immigrants or lost hikers. That unfortunately happens fairly regularly out in this remote, arid area,” Dr. Billings added.

The drones may look small in the air but they are about 7 feet by 8 feet and capable of carrying 12 pounds of pills, blood, and tissue samples.

“We have to work smarter and drones is the way to work smarter,” Molinar said.

Swoop Aero, an Australian based company, is providing the drone technology and technical support. This, after Matador Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) Logistics was awarded a government grant to extend drone travel to underserved rural communities.

