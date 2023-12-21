Healthwise Expo 2024
Water pressure restored as City of Lubbock completes repairs

File Photo
File Photo(unsplash.com)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Earlier today, the City of Lubbock Water Department experienced a water pressure drop in certain areas affecting the area within the boundaries of Marsha Sharp Freeway, Indiana Avenue, Avenue Q and North Loop 289.

The City of Lubbock Water Department identified a leak in the system. It has been repaired, and all pressures have been restored. The City thanks citizens for their patience during this process.

Covenant Nursing staff giving patient Christmas surprise
Covenant nurses make the holidays special for patient stuck in the hospital
Chief Deputy Cody Scott
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy retires after 36 years of service
