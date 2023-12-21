Water pressure restored as City of Lubbock completes repairs

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Earlier today, the City of Lubbock Water Department experienced a water pressure drop in certain areas affecting the area within the boundaries of Marsha Sharp Freeway, Indiana Avenue, Avenue Q and North Loop 289.

The City of Lubbock Water Department identified a leak in the system. It has been repaired, and all pressures have been restored. The City thanks citizens for their patience during this process.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.