Winter begins today. Or not.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter begins today. At least, the calendar says so. While there are a few showers in the area, temperatures are mild for the end of December. There is no snow, no ice. We will see, however, a few changes as Christmas nears on the South Plains.

What makes this the start of the cold season? The occurrence of the Winter Solstice on this date. It takes place this evening at 9:27 PM. Our West Texas weather is not quite in line with the calendar.

The spotty light rain showers will end from west to east late this morning. A few spots may pick up a few hundredths of an inch. The patchy fog in the area is expected to dissipate by late morning.

Temperatures will continue above average today and the following couple of days. Highs today will be seven to nine degrees above average for the date. Winds generally will remain light. The morning clouds clear out leading to a mostly sunny afternoon.

Clear and cold tonight with a light wind.

Areas of fog and low clouds are likely early tomorrow, but should quickly clear out after sunrise. Friday otherwise will be mostly sunny, winds light, with highs in the 60s.

Clouds return Friday night with a slight chance of rain by sunrise Saturday.

Rain becomes likely during the day Saturday with thundershowers possible in the afternoon and evening. These storms may produce heavy rainfall. The rain will end from west to east late in the day.

Sunday, Christmas Eve, will be mostly sunny, quite breezy, and cool. It will be very chilly in the breeze. Sunday night will be dry, clear, and cold.

Christmas Day, Monday, begins cold with lows for most of the area below freezing. In addition, a northerly wind will result in lower wind chill readings. While the afternoon will be mostly sunny and dry, highs will be below average. Plus, there will be a cold northerly wind. If you will be heading outside, after unwrapping presents, wrap yourself and the kids.

