Wreck the Halls: Lubbock 5th graders recreate iconic Texas Tech structures as gingerbread houses

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock 5th graders are celebrating Texas Tech’s Centennial and learning a sweet lesson, by bringing the campus to the classroom.

Students at Lubbock-Cooper Central Elementary have recreated the university’s iconic architecture in gingerbread.

The Spanish Renaissance style seen in several buildings on campus took a new form made with graham crackers, gummies, licorice and frosting. Teacher Whitney Jones wanted to incorporate hands-on learning in engineering and architecture, while celebrating 100 years of tradition for the Red Raiders.

“I want them to have projects that mean something, that no matter what they do in life that they come back and they think, they remember doing it, that it has some connection,” Jones said.

Student Savannah Pennington was in the group that recreated the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center, a newer addition to campus. She says it was hard not to eat the project materials.

“We also had to be sure that we had a lot of the details right, and we also had a Christmas theme, so we also added snow with coconut flakes on the building,” Pennington said.

Jones is a STEAM teacher, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. It’s the second year she’s assigned the gingerbread project, this year celebrating the university’s century of history.

Before creating, each group had to research their building on campus. Student Brody Barilow’s father is also a Texas Tech football coach. Brody told us what he learned while recreating the stadium his dad works in.

“They named it Jones AT&T Stadium, it was based off the president of Texas Tech at the time,” Barilow said.

After choosing the right boxes as a foundation, and icing each detail, the students got to showcase their work at an open house.

“They would run to their building and show their parent, this is the one we researched...look, I did this part of the icing... And their parents would stand there a minute and then they would come by later, the kids do these? And I’m like, yeah, absolutely. This is theirs,” Jones said.

Dr. Jessica Spott visited the classroom to see her workplace brought to life. She’s the director of the STEM Center for Outreach, Research & Education (STEM CORE) at Texas Tech. The center works with K-12 students to do STEM outreach, with faculty for research and grants and with undergrads to support their STEM journey while on campus

Spott says research shows hands-on learning helps students better remember and meaningfully engage with topics.

“I was able to identify what all of the buildings were immediately. I was talking to the students and even learned some history about Texas Tech that I didn’t know, and I’ve been on campus for a very long time. It means they did very good research,” Jones said.

The gingerbread structures showcasing Texas Tech’s history and architecture, are putting a sweet end to the centennial.

