Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

CASA of the South Plains Receives Grant to Fund Hockley County Volunteer Advocacy Program

CASA of the South Plains
CASA of the South Plains(Facebook Logo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by CASA of the South Plains

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - CASA of the South Plains received a $2,000 grant from the Plainview Area Endowment to fund the Plainview Area Volunteer Advocacy Program that provides children in foster care with someone to walk alongside them during a very vulnerable time of their lives.

CASA of the South Plains is a nonprofit organization serving children in six different counties, Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lubbock, Terry, and Yoakum Counties. CASA Volunteers advocate for the best interest of children in foster care in each of these counties. In order to serve the children in our community better, CASA Volunteers are needed from each of the six counties that CASA serves. The Hockley County Endowment grant will be used to recruit and train community members within Hockley County to walk alongside children in the child welfare system. Receiving the gift of a CASA is essential to these children, it allows their voice to be heard, and makes them feel supported and safe and that their needs remain a priority in an overburdened child welfare system.

“We are excited to focus our efforts in Hockley County,” said Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director. “These children desperately need someone to advocate for their best interest and ensure their needs will be met! CASA refuses to let them slip through the cracks.”

In 2006, Hockley County visionaries, including Sycily Lattimore and others, came together to establish an endowment that would be a resource for donors, a source of grants for worthy local causes, and a partner for local nonprofit organizations. Since inception, they have given 195 grants totaling $288,584, and currently manage 34 funds. In 2022, they gave $16,989.90 in grants supporting organizations in Hockley County.

For more information regarding CASA of the South Plains and how you can support its community efforts, please visit casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.

About CASA of the South Plains

CASA of the South Plains inspires, educates, and empowers solution-minded community members who are committed to supporting the best interest of children in the foster care system.

Volunteer advocates create connections and promote nurturing relationships for the child and family, encouraging hope and healing. Through court appointment and collaborative efforts, volunteer advocates share informed recommendations for the well-being of the child. CASA supports children in six counties in the South Plains: Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lubbock, Terry, and Yoakum.

CASA’s Impact*

1. 415 children received advocacy services from CASA of the South Plains in 2022.

2. 255 CASA Volunteers donated a total of 5,258 hours in 2022, saving county taxpayers $289,190 in county paid attorneys’ fees.

3. 122 youth in foster care found permanency with the help of their CASA Volunteer in 2022.

*CASA 2022 Calendar Year Statistics

How You Can Help

1. Become a CASA Volunteer and help change a child’s life.

2. Become a CASA Donor – Join Heroes for Hope and become a monthly donor. Gifts start at just $10 a month. Every gift makes a difference!

3. Host a CASA 101 Informational Session - CASA will come to your business and educate and inspire your staff about ways they can impact the life of a child in foster care.

To learn how to become an Advocate, or if you are unable to volunteer at this time and would like to donate, visit www.casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lubbock neighbor believes someone is jamming the signal for a longstanding Christmas light...
Lubbock neighbor claims ‘Grinch’ is jamming treasured Christmas display
Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a...
2 teens arrested in connection with Central Lubbock robbery
The Texas Medical Board has reprimanded and set conditions for a Lubbock doctor who it found...
Lubbock heart doctor reprimanded by Texas Medical Board accused of writing false prescriptions
City of Lubbock working to repair water system anomaly affecting some schools, businesses and homes
One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in North Lubbock Wednesday afternoon.
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q

Latest News

Hale Center Valero/Allsup's
Gas and diesel mistakenly switched at Hale Center gas station
Holiday Travel
Tips to prepare your vehicle and yourself, before hitting the road this holiday season
Tips to prepare your vehicle and yourself, before hitting the road this holiday season
Child doing a breathing treatment
RSV on the Rise: What to be aware of before holiday gatherings
RSV on the Rise: What to be aware of before holiday gatherings