CASA of the South Plains Receives Grant to Fund Hockley County Volunteer Advocacy Program

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - CASA of the South Plains received a $2,000 grant from the Plainview Area Endowment to fund the Plainview Area Volunteer Advocacy Program that provides children in foster care with someone to walk alongside them during a very vulnerable time of their lives.

CASA of the South Plains is a nonprofit organization serving children in six different counties, Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lubbock, Terry, and Yoakum Counties. CASA Volunteers advocate for the best interest of children in foster care in each of these counties. In order to serve the children in our community better, CASA Volunteers are needed from each of the six counties that CASA serves. The Hockley County Endowment grant will be used to recruit and train community members within Hockley County to walk alongside children in the child welfare system. Receiving the gift of a CASA is essential to these children, it allows their voice to be heard, and makes them feel supported and safe and that their needs remain a priority in an overburdened child welfare system.

“We are excited to focus our efforts in Hockley County,” said Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director. “These children desperately need someone to advocate for their best interest and ensure their needs will be met! CASA refuses to let them slip through the cracks.”

In 2006, Hockley County visionaries, including Sycily Lattimore and others, came together to establish an endowment that would be a resource for donors, a source of grants for worthy local causes, and a partner for local nonprofit organizations. Since inception, they have given 195 grants totaling $288,584, and currently manage 34 funds. In 2022, they gave $16,989.90 in grants supporting organizations in Hockley County.

For more information regarding CASA of the South Plains and how you can support its community efforts, please visit casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.

About CASA of the South Plains

CASA of the South Plains inspires, educates, and empowers solution-minded community members who are committed to supporting the best interest of children in the foster care system.

Volunteer advocates create connections and promote nurturing relationships for the child and family, encouraging hope and healing. Through court appointment and collaborative efforts, volunteer advocates share informed recommendations for the well-being of the child. CASA supports children in six counties in the South Plains: Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lubbock, Terry, and Yoakum.

CASA’s Impact*

1. 415 children received advocacy services from CASA of the South Plains in 2022.

2. 255 CASA Volunteers donated a total of 5,258 hours in 2022, saving county taxpayers $289,190 in county paid attorneys’ fees.

3. 122 youth in foster care found permanency with the help of their CASA Volunteer in 2022.

*CASA 2022 Calendar Year Statistics

How You Can Help

1. Become a CASA Volunteer and help change a child’s life.

2. Become a CASA Donor – Join Heroes for Hope and become a monthly donor. Gifts start at just $10 a month. Every gift makes a difference!

3. Host a CASA 101 Informational Session - CASA will come to your business and educate and inspire your staff about ways they can impact the life of a child in foster care.

To learn how to become an Advocate, or if you are unable to volunteer at this time and would like to donate, visit www.casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.

