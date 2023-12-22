Healthwise Expo 2024
Coronado High School coach charged with DWI

Ashley James, 32
Ashley James, 32(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Coronado High School coach is behind bars after she was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

School officials released the following statement:

This morning, Lubbock ISD administration received notification of an arrest involving a Lubbock ISD employee. Coronado High School Girls Basketball Coach Ashley James was arrested overnight by the Lubbock Police Department on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No further details are available due to the continued investigation of the incident.

As educators, we hold a position of trust in the community and we take this responsibility seriously. Lubbock ISD and Coronado High School remain committed to providing a safe, respectful, and supportive learning environment for all our students.

Chris Huber, the Coronado High School principal, released the following statement to CHS parents:

We are writing to inform you of a recent incident involving a member of our school’s staff. Ashley James, who has been serving as the girls basketball coach at our campus, was arrested overnight on charges of driving while intoxicated. We understand that this news may be concerning to our community, and we want to assure you that we are taking this matter very seriously.

It’s important to note that the charges are part of an ongoing legal process, and James has the right to due process under the law. As a school district, we respect the legal process and will closely monitor the situation as it unfolds.

In the meantime, we are committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive learning environment for all of our students. We understand the responsibility that comes with educating our children and take this responsibility very seriously. 

We also recognize that this news may raise questions and concerns within our school community. We encourage parents and guardians to talk with their children about this situation, and we are here to provide additional support if needed. 

Please know that we are dedicated to open and transparent communication with our school community. We will continue to provide updates as appropriate and will do everything in our power to ensure the ongoing safety and education of our students.

We appreciate your understanding and continued support.

