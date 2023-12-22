Food for Thought: Health inspection finds 19 violations at Lubbock golf course

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock golf course was ordered to stop serving part of its menu after its latest health inspection.

KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Kase Wilbanks dishes out the violations in this week’s Food for Thought.

Meadowbrook Golf Course at 103 E. Municipal Drive had 19 violations.

Health inspectors say they found multiple violations that forced them to shut down the kitchen until they were corrected.

The drain line from the three-compartment sink was cut from the main waste line. This was causing wastewater to back up into the grease trap under the sink and onto the floor.

The three compartment sink was not operational due to the drain line being disconnected.

There were two dead rodents on a glue trap in a cabinet with food service items.

There were no certified food handlers certificates available.

Hotdogs were not at least 135 degrees.

Hotdogs did not have a proper date mark.

Ice scoops had visible residue on them.

An employee did not wash their hands before putting on gloves.

A spray bottle of cleanser was not labeled.

There was a gap between the door and threshold.

Several cases of single use cups restored on the ground throughout the facility.

Ice buckets were stored upright. They must be stored covered or inverted contamination.

Ice scoops were sitting on a dirty surface.

The inside of the microwave was heavily soiled with food residue and debris.

Cabinets were dirty and no longer sealed.

There was an accumulation of soda syrup on the floor in a storage closet.

There are large indentions in the floor, exposing unsealed concrete. There were several holes in the walls sheet rock.

According to the report the facility corrected most of their violations at the time of the inspection, but must fix their back flow before returning to food service.

The Farmhouse at 7718 Milwaukee had 15 violations.

Here’s a look at the violations in the priority category.

Raw bacon was above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.

Raw eggs were stored above pasteurized liquid eggs.

Dirty utensils and dirty coffee mugs were with clean items.

An employee changed tasks and put on gloves without first washing their hands.

An employee handled toast with their bare hands. The facility does not have an approved bare hand contact policy.

First aid supplies and cough drops were on a kitchen shelf.

An employee was drinking from a water bottle without a straw.

Spoons were stored in standing water that was not hot enough to kill bacteria.

Cleaned utensils were stored wet. They must be in a position that allows them to air dry.

A white powder was not labeled.

WIF vent cover was soiled with an accumulation of dust and dirt.

Personal cell phones stored on shelf above prep-table.

Floor and wall junctures not coved and closed to no larger than 1 mm in ware wash area.

According to the report most violations were corrected while the inspector was there.

