Gas and diesel mistakenly switched at Hale Center gas station

HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - Hale Center’s only fueling station has temporarily shut down after the gasoline and diesel were switched.

Many who recently purchased fuel at the Valero/Allsup’s located on Main Street noticed issues with their vehicles. The station’s parent company, Yesway, was alerted to the situation and opened up an investigation.

Officials found a fuel vendor had added gasoline into the diesel tank and diesel into the gasoline tank.

The company says it is working to reimburse those affected by the situation.

A representative with Yesway provided KCBD with the following statement:

We appreciate our customers alerting us to issues they were having with their vehicles after purchasing fuel at the Allsup’s located in Hale Center this week. We take their feedback very seriously, and after investigating found that a fuel vendor had mistakenly added gasoline into the diesel tank, and diesel into the gas tank, at this location. We apologize for any inconvenience or trouble that may have caused and are working with our customers to ensure those affected are made whole and receive reimbursement for repairs, towing, and alternate transportation costs they may have had as a result. Again, we ask anyone who believes they may have been affected to contact Yesway at https://yesway.com/contact-us/.

