I-20 main lanes closed in Nolan County at U.S. 84 exit

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Bobby Benally
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We have a traffic alert that affects travel between Lubbock and Sweetwater/Abilene.

The main lanes of Interstate 20 are closed from milepost 237 to 239 in Nolan County.

This stretch of the interstate includes the U.S. 84 exit toward Lubbock, which is exit 238A.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic is being diverted to the service roads.

DPS reports a tanker hauling gasoline overturned early Friday morning, spilling fuel, at mile marker 238. The driver was taken to the hospital to be examined but was not hurt.

According to the DPS report, the tanker’s top loading hatch was damaged, allowing a limited amount of gasoline to spill.

Environmental agencies are now overseeing the clean-up. It will take some time to clear the scene. This stretch of interstate has already been congested daily because of ongoing construction. The DPS asks you watch for emergency vehicles and personnel directing traffic, and anticipate a slowdown.

