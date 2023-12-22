Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Jailyn Sledge 21 points not enough as Tascosa falls short against Frenship

Frenship huddles up during win over Tascosa.
Frenship huddles up during win over Tascosa.(KCBD)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:07 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels fell to the Frenship Tigers on Thursday night for just the team’s fourth loss of the season.

The two teams went into halftime tied up at 29 and things stayed close heading into the fourth with Frenship holding a slim two-point lead.

However, Tigers stars Daniel Gedeon (16 points) and Armani Gacanica (14 points) were able to lead Frenship to the 71-64 win.

For Tascosa, Jailyn Sledge once again led the way with 21 points while Jacorey Fields posted an impressive 16 despite the loss.

The Rebels will head into tournament action after the Christmas holiday with the district opener now three weeks away.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lubbock neighbor believes someone is jamming the signal for a longstanding Christmas light...
Lubbock neighbor claims ‘Grinch’ is jamming treasured Christmas display
Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a...
2 teens arrested in connection with Central Lubbock robbery
Police chase near Ave. P and 44th
Suspect drives through fence, gets captured on foot during police chase
The Texas Medical Board has reprimanded and set conditions for a Lubbock doctor who it found...
Lubbock heart doctor reprimanded by Texas Medical Board accused of writing false prescriptions
Hale Center Valero/Allsup's
Gas and diesel mistakenly switched at Hale Center gas station

Latest News

Joe Toussaint takes the ball down the court against UT Arlington on Thursday.
Texas Tech outlasts UT Arlington, 77-66
Texas Tech Women's Basketball
Lady Raiders fall to Oregon State in Hawaii
Joey McGuire talks about his Early Signing Period class on Wednesday.
Texas Tech signs 34 prospects, lands another top-25 class
The Lady Raiders edged Santa Clara 61-56 Saturday night in the Las Vegas Thanksgiving Classic....
Texas Tech’s win streak snapped by Tulsa in Hawaii
HS Hoops Madness Roku
High School Hoop Madness Tuesday scores