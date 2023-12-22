One person injured in early morning shooting in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting in southwest lubbock that left one person with serious injuries.

Police say they got the call before 4 a.m., and when officers arrived they found one person with a gunshot wound in the Kingsgate Shopping Center near 82nd and Quaker Avenue.

According to the police desk, the victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

No word on what lead to the shooting, and no other details have been released at this time.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest developments.

