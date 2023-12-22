One person seriously injured in Friday shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been hospitalized after a shooting Friday afternoon.

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department responded to UMC around 12:30 p.m.; a person arrived after being shot at an unknown location.

When officers arrived, they found one person with serious injuries.

Police are working to learn more information about the incident.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

