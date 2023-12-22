Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Powell's 32 lead UTEP past Wyoming 78-67

The UTEP Miners defeated the Wyoming Cowboys 78-67 on Thursday night led by Zid Powell's 32 points
Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Zid Powell put up 32 points as UTEP beat Wyoming 78-67 on Thursday night.

Powell added six rebounds for the Miners (8-5). Otis Frazier III scored 15 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Tae Hardy shot 5 of 11 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Mason Walters led the way for the Cowboys (7-5) with 16 points. Akuel Kot added 14 points for Wyoming. In addition, Brendan Wenzel had 11 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. UTEP hosts Seattle and Wyoming travels to BYU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

one person taken to UMC with serious injuries
One person injured in early morning shooting in southwest Lubbock
Hale Center Valero/Allsup's
Gas and diesel mistakenly switched at Hale Center gas station
Police chase near Ave. P and 44th
Suspect drives through fence, gets captured on foot during police chase
Nearly 50 food establishments got a surprise visit from health inspectors this week. Less than...
Food for Thought: Health inspection finds 19 violations at Lubbock golf course
school board tonight has approved a Monument commerating the school’s first ever State Title...
Hermleigh parents and players fight for championship monument

Latest News

Dallas Stars
Duchene scores with 9.2 seconds left in OT lifting Stars past Canucks 4-3
Man accused of making bomb threat during Zoom lecture
Third-ranked Houston beats Texas State 72-37, runs season-opening win streak to 12 games
Zakai Zeigler checks out for the final time in his first game since tearing his ACL in...
Zakai Zeigler, Santiago Vescovi power No. 8 Tennessee past Tarleton State 65-46
Houston Texans
Flacco set to lead Browns against Texans on Sunday in key AFC matchup with C.J. Stroud likely out