Showers, storms expected Saturday as colder air comes in for Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are watching weather developments, with strong storms expected on Saturday.

Showers will move into the West Texas region Saturday morning and late afternoon. The evening storms will have the potential for small hail, winds of 50 mph or higher and some locally heavy rainfall. Lightning will also be frequent with stronger storms as they move from the west to the east/northeast.

Showers will move into the West Texas region Saturday morning and late afternoon. The evening storms will have the potential for small hail, winds of 50 mph or higher and some locally heavy rainfall. (KCBD Graphic)

Showers will move into the West Texas region Saturday morning and late afternoon. The evening storms will have the potential for small hail, winds of 50 mph or higher and some locally heavy rainfall. (KCBD Graphic)

Storms will move out by midnight and colder air will move into the South Plains with lows Sunday morning in the 30s and afternoon highs mostly in the 40s and low 50s. Sunday will also be a windy day, so it will be chilly for any ‘late minute’ shopping.

As for Christmas, there will be some gusty winds and colder temps with Santa facing lows in the 20s. The afternoon temperatures on Monday will only make it into the mid to upper 40s.

Chilly temps will continue until Wednesday and Thursday.

Merry Christmas!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.