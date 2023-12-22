Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Showers, storms expected Saturday as colder air comes in for Christmas

Showers will move into the West Texas region Saturday morning and late afternoon. The evening...
Showers will move into the West Texas region Saturday morning and late afternoon. The evening storms will have the potential for small hail, winds of 50 mph or higher and some locally heavy rainfall.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are watching weather developments, with strong storms expected on Saturday.

Showers will move into the West Texas region Saturday morning and late afternoon. The evening storms will have the potential for small hail, winds of 50 mph or higher and some locally heavy rainfall. Lightning will also be frequent with stronger storms as they move from the west to the east/northeast.

Showers will move into the West Texas region Saturday morning and late afternoon. The evening...
Showers will move into the West Texas region Saturday morning and late afternoon. The evening storms will have the potential for small hail, winds of 50 mph or higher and some locally heavy rainfall.(KCBD Graphic)
Showers will move into the West Texas region Saturday morning and late afternoon. The evening...
Showers will move into the West Texas region Saturday morning and late afternoon. The evening storms will have the potential for small hail, winds of 50 mph or higher and some locally heavy rainfall.(KCBD Graphic)

Storms will move out by midnight and colder air will move into the South Plains with lows Sunday morning in the 30s and afternoon highs mostly in the 40s and low 50s. Sunday will also be a windy day, so it will be chilly for any ‘late minute’ shopping.

As for Christmas, there will be some gusty winds and colder temps with Santa facing lows in the 20s. The afternoon temperatures on Monday will only make it into the mid to upper 40s.

Chilly temps will continue until Wednesday and Thursday.

Merry Christmas!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

one person taken to UMC with serious injuries
20-year-old injured in early morning shooting in 4400 block of 82nd
Hale Center Valero/Allsup's
Gas and diesel mistakenly switched at Hale Center gas station
Ashley James, 32
Coronado High School coach charged with DWI
Police chase near Ave. P and 44th
Suspect drives through fence, gets captured on foot during police chase
Nearly 50 food establishments got a surprise visit from health inspectors this week. Less than...
Food for Thought: Health inspection finds 19 violations at Lubbock golf course

Latest News

KCBD Noon Weather Update - Friday, Dec. 22
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, Dec. 22
Our Christmas is for Kids campaign, with your help, provides foster children with a brighter...
Too Early for Reindeer, Must be Thunder
Daybreak Today WX 12.22