Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

South Plains property taxpayers seeing reductions on bills after historic vote

The Lubbock Central Appraisal District reports taxpayers are seeing relief after voters...
The Lubbock Central Appraisal District reports taxpayers are seeing relief after voters approved Proposition Four.(KCBD)
By Brittany Crittenden
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock taxpayers are seeing the results of what lawmakers touted as the largest property tax cut in Texas history. Voters approved the measure just last month, but relief is already popping up on statements here at home.

In August, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said the average homeowner could see cuts up to $1,400 every year. Tim Radloff, chief appraiser at the Lubbock Central Appraisal District, says he couldn’t place a dollar amount on the average savings for a Lubbock homeowner, but said it’s a wide range. His bill dropped $400, and for homeowners with larger homes, he says it’s possible they have seen a couple-thousand dollar drop.

“Coupled with the compression of the school tax rate and the increase homestead exemption up $60,000 off of your school tax value, that made a big difference on a lot of tax bills,” Radloff said.

After weeks of back and forth in the state legislature, lawmakers passed the legislation and voters approved the constitutional amendment in November. Proposition 4 forced school districts to lower their tax rates, through compression. It also raised the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000 for a homeowner’s primary residence.

Radloff says bills were sent out as if the proposition passed, before it actually did, as per state guidance.

“We got our bills out a little bit later this year than we have since I’ve been here, and I’ve been here 20 years. So, they went out late. I think people were just anxious to see what their tax savings were going to be,” he said.

On your bill, the tax difference should show up in your assessed value for your school taxes.

“There’s going to be one little line item in there that it’s going to be whatever ISD they’re in, whatever school district they’re in. That’s going to show the market value less the $100,000 exemption and then the assessed value and that’s going to be down kind of in the body of the tax bill,” Radloff said.

Radloff says the changes haven’t prompted many questions from taxpayers here in Lubbock.

“If anyone has any questions on their tax bill, certainly call us. We have folks down here that would be more than happy to help them answer any questions and try to clear up any misunderstandings that they may have,” he said.

The last day to pay 2023 taxes is Jan. 31, before penalty and interest are tacked on.

“If someone does walk in and pay their taxes in person, please be patient... Right now, we walk through the lobby, and you could roll a quarter and not hit anybody. But, earlier this week, we had people standing in line waiting, all those chairs out front were taken,” Radloff said.

For homeowners who have mailed in their payments, he says those are processed in the order they’re received. So, if you haven’t seen it posted yet, he says to be patient, because there may still be a line in front of you.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lubbock neighbor believes someone is jamming the signal for a longstanding Christmas light...
Lubbock neighbor claims ‘Grinch’ is jamming treasured Christmas display
Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a...
2 teens arrested in connection with Central Lubbock robbery
The Texas Medical Board has reprimanded and set conditions for a Lubbock doctor who it found...
Lubbock heart doctor reprimanded by Texas Medical Board accused of writing false prescriptions
City of Lubbock working to repair water system anomaly affecting some schools, businesses and homes
One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in North Lubbock Wednesday afternoon.
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q

Latest News

KCBD News at 10
Hale Center Valero/Allsup's
Gas and diesel mistakenly switched at Hale Center gas station
Holiday Travel
Tips to prepare your vehicle and yourself, before hitting the road this holiday season
Tips to prepare your vehicle and yourself, before hitting the road this holiday season
Child doing a breathing treatment
RSV on the Rise: What to be aware of before holiday gatherings