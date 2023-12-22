Tagg Thrash drops 20 in Bushland win over Eagles

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Falcons boys basketball team took down the Sanford-Fritch Eagles on Thursday night.

For Bushland, it was Tagg Thrash leading the way with 20 points in the victory as the Falcons cruised to a 25-point win, 67-42.

Bushland’s Brody Baker added 15 in the victory.

With the win, Bushland improves to 9-5 on the season as the team gets set to compete in the Littlefield tournament after Christmas.

