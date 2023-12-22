Too Early for Reindeer, Must be Thunder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This time of year some people report hearing what sound like hoofbeats on rooftops. It’s likely that many will hear something above tomorrow. But that is still a little too early for reindeer. It must be thunder. Or rain. Or hail.

Patchy dense fog began Friday morning over the eastern viewing area. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY for the area was scheduled to expire at 9 AM.

Cool but pleasant this afternoon. With a sunny sky and light wind, temperatures will peak in the mid- to upper 60s.

Clouds increase tonight with lows in the 40s. There is a slight chance of rain by sunrise, though mainly over the western viewing area.

Rain is likely at times tomorrow, with some thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening. Some storms may produce heavy rain, a few may produce hail. The activity will move from west to east across the viewing area, ending by early evening.

Mostly sunny, quite breezy, and cool Sunday, Christmas Eve. It will be very chilly in the breeze. Sunday night will be dry, clear, and cold.

Cold with lows for most of the area below freezing Christmas morning, Monday. In addition, a northerly wind will result in a low wind chill factor. While the afternoon will be mostly sunny and dry, highs will be below average.

If you will be heading outside, after unwrapping presents, wrap up yourself and the kids.

The historical probability of snow on Christmas is quite low for Lubbock and surrounding areas. The chance of any snow at all, even a trace, on the ground or falling on Christmas is less than ten percent. That is less than a one in ten chance. The chance of what is considered a true White Christmas* is even slimmer at five percent. That is a one in twenty chance. Another way to look at that, it averages out to just once every 20 years.

* A White Christmas is when at least one inch of snow is on the ground or falls on Christmas.

