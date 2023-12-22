Healthwise Expo 2024
Toussaint, Isaacs lead Texas Tech over UT Arlington 77-66

Joe Toussaint scored 19 points, Pop Isaacs had 12 of his 18 in the second half and Texas Tech held off UT Arlington 77-66 on Thursday for the Red Raiders’ fourth straight win
Texas Tech University
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Joe Toussaint scored 19 points, Pop Isaacs had 12 of his 18 in the second half and Texas Tech held off UT Arlington 77-66 on Thursday for the Red Raiders’ fourth straight win.

Darrion Williams scored 14 points with nine rebounds and six assists and Chance McMillian added 13 points for the Red Raiders (9-2), who have won 28 consecutive nonconference home games. The Red Raiders made 10 of 27 from the arc with Williams and McMillian hitting three each.

Phillip Russell, who made his season debut with 28 points in UTA's win over Air Force last Saturday, had just two in the first half but finished with 18 points and seven assists, though he missed all seven of his 3-point attempts. Akili Vining added 16 points and eight rebounds. Shemar Wilson had 11 rebounds to go with eight points.

A steal and fast-break layup got the Mavericks (6-5) within six points with 6 1/2 minutes left but Williams and Isaacs made 3-pointers over the next three minutes in an 11-2 run for a 15-point lead.

A McMillian 3-pointer put UTA ahead by 20 five minutes into the second half but Vining hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 13-0 run that cut the lead to seven. Technical fouls on Russell and UTA coach KT Turner after a scramble on the floor led to a five-point possession for Texas Tech and a 12-point lead before UTA's final but futile surge.

Toussaint scored the first five points in a 12-2 run to end the first half for a 14-point lead.

UTA plays at North Texas on Saturday. Texas Tech is host to Sam Houston next Thursday.

