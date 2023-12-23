Healthwise Expo 2024
16-year-old suffers serious injuries after ‘unintentional self-inflicted gunshot wound’

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old was taken to UMC with serious injuries on Friday after suffering an “unintentional self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Police were called to the area near 31st and Elgin around 12:45 p.m. on Friday and found four people in a vehicle. One was taken to the hospital while another, the 17-year-old driver of the vehicle, was arrested on “unrelated warrants.”

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

