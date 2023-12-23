Bryan’s Steaks reopens after March fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The owner of Bryan’s Steaks, Bryan Stratton, has reopened as of Saturday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m.

The steakhouse was forced to close after a kitchen fire in early March of 2023.

In late November Stratton took KCBD on a tour of the renovations and restoration. He said some changes have been made to make work easier for the employees and dining more comfortable for the customers.

He said they have installed a new air conditioning system and even made the salad bar easier to access.

“I don’t think you’ll find a store that’s 56 years old that’s been done like this,” Stratton said.

Bryan’s Steaks is on 50th Street, just west of Interstate 27, at 1212 50th Street.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.