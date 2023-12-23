El Niño could bring farmers much-needed rainfall ahead of the season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Farmers are praying for rain over the next few months, as they hope to enter the next cotton season in better shape.

The CEO of Plains Cotton Growers, Kody Bessent, said rain before planting season begins would help producers in our area.

“We do need to have some additional rainfall going into, especially January, February, March as we get ready for the new year,” Bessent said.

If we get that rain, Bessent explained it will help throughout growing.

“If you have some at least decent subsoil moisture, then you can at least have some longevity where you’re not having to try to refuel and mitigate how far you can go throughout the cropping season,” Bessent said.

KCBD’s Chief Meteorologist John Robison said we are in an El Niño weather pattern, which typically brings colder temperatures and wetter conditions.

“This particular one this winter could be historically strong,” John said. “In relation to that back in 2015 it was a strong El Nino year, and we had our blizzard.”

John said that doesn’t mean we will see a blizzard this winter, but it is more favorable to see those wetter conditions until the summer.

“Based on what’s happened, we’ve already gotten more moisture during December than we have the previous months” John said. “So, it looks like that trend, based on computer models and looking at past data, will continue at least through March but it may begin to taper off April into the Summer.”

Bessent wants our area to see that rain and snow because the past couple of seasons have been hard on everyone involved.

“Be it a producer-based portion of it or other industry related segments, from a gin to a warehouse or a merchant, and there’s only so long that we can kind of wear that,” Bessent said.

So, he’s hoping that will being a much-needed win to the agriculture industry.

