Showers, storms expected today ahead of a chilly Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On this Saturday fog will linger through late morning and showers and storms will increase over the South Plains through the day. There will be periods of rain with a chance for some stronger storms in the late afternoon and evening. Some of the stronger storms will be capable of hail, winds of 50 mph or higher, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Storms will generally move northeast to east and may produce some local flooding which will cause travel issues.

Showers and storms will increase over the South Plains through the day. There will be periods of rain with a chance for some stronger storms in the late afternoon and evening. Some of the stronger storms will be capable of hail, winds of 50 mph or higher, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. (KCBD graphic)

With the clouds and rain temperatures will be much cooler today, mostly in the 50s with some 60s in the southern communities. Rain will move out of the area late tonight and colder air will start moving in.

Winds will increase on Sunday and the daytime temps will struggle to make 50 degrees in Lubbock and communities to the north. All of the region will be colder by Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

The lows will fall to the mid-20s Monday morning and remain in the 40s in the afternoon.

