Strong storms expected Saturday through 11 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and some strong storms will be impacting the South Plains the remainder of Saturday afternoon into the evening. The storms will continue to move east to northeast and move across most of the area between now and 11 p.m.

Some storms may produce winds from 50-60 mph, small hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. An isolated storm could become severe, primarily in the northern South Plains counties.

As storms move out later tonight winds will increase and it will be windy and colder tomorrow with highs only in the 45-50 degree range with scattered clouds.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.