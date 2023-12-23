Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Strong storms expected Saturday through 11 p.m.

Showers and some strong storms will be impacting the South Plains the remainder of Saturday...
Showers and some strong storms will be impacting the South Plains the remainder of Saturday afternoon into the evening.(John Robison | KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and some strong storms will be impacting the South Plains the remainder of Saturday afternoon into the evening. The storms will continue to move east to northeast and move across most of the area between now and 11 p.m.

Some storms may produce winds from 50-60 mph, small hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. An isolated storm could become severe, primarily in the northern South Plains counties.

As storms move out later tonight winds will increase and it will be windy and colder tomorrow with highs only in the 45-50 degree range with scattered clouds.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

one person taken to UMC with serious injuries
20-year-old injured in early morning shooting in 4400 block of 82nd
Ashley James, 32
Coronado High School coach charged with DWI
Shooting investigation near Elgin and 31st
16-year-old suffers serious injuries after ‘unintentional self-inflicted gunshot wound’
Nearly 50 food establishments got a surprise visit from health inspectors this week. Less than...
Food for Thought: Health inspection finds 19 violations at Lubbock golf course
Traffic alert
I-20 main lanes closed in Nolan County at U.S. 84 exit

Latest News

With the clouds and rain temperatures will be much cooler today, mostly in the 50s with some...
Showers, storms expected Saturday ahead of a chilly Christmas
KCBD Weather at 6 for Friday, Dec. 22
KCBD Weather at 10 for Friday, Dec. 22
Showers will move into the West Texas region Saturday morning and late afternoon. The evening...
Showers, storms expected Saturday as colder air comes in for Christmas