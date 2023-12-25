Chilly for Christmas morning, but no snow this year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ole Saint Nick will likely be approaching the area from the south Sunday night as northerly winds continue. Then they’ll start lightening up, leading to a morning in the 20s across the entire area.

But as everyone opens up presents in the morning and gets ready for Christmas Day, there won’t be any snow on the ground. Now personally, if we can’t have a white Christmas, I’ll go with sunshine. It’ll still be pretty cool though, with temperatures in the 40s.

Through the next week and into New Year’s, we’ll warm up just a touch and enter a stretch where weather will be pretty average for this time of year. Temps in the mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 20s. No precip chances in sight. We’re watching a few things going into early next year, but nothing to get too excited about yet.

