Firefighters respond to gas line fire Christmas Eve

Gas line fire near 29th and Kewanee
Gas line fire near 29th and Kewanee(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crews with Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a gas line fire late Christmas Eve night.

LFR received a call about a possible structure fire near 29th Street and Kewanee Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

A person had called 911, stating they heard a loud boom and then saw a fire. It was later determined a vehicle had struck a gas line near a home; the gas line then lit on fire.

“Crews positioned around the homes and protected the exposed residence as they waited for ATMOS to isolate the gas line on fire,” LFR stated in a release.

No injuries were reported and the home was left with minimal damage.

