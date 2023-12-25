Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Shallowater Mustangs

Shallowater, TX (KCBD) - The No. 6 Shallowater Mustangs are the Hoop Madness Team of the Week.

The Mustangs head into Christmas Break at 15-0 and fresh off of an 80-44 road win at Abernathy before returning home to beat No. 4 Lubbock Christian 68-47.

Head Coach Jay Lusk and his team will now head to DFW to play in the Championship Basketball Tournament looking to keep their undefeated season alive.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.