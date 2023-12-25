Healthwise Expo 2024
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Shallowater Mustangs

The Mustangs head into Christmas Break at 15-0 and fresh off of an 80-44 road win at Abernathy before returning home to beat No. 4 Lubbock Christian 68-47.(Zach Fox, KCBD)
By Zach Fox
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Shallowater, TX (KCBD) - The No. 6 Shallowater Mustangs are the Hoop Madness Team of the Week.

The Mustangs head into Christmas Break at 15-0 and fresh off of an 80-44 road win at Abernathy before returning home to beat No. 4 Lubbock Christian 68-47.

Head Coach Jay Lusk and his team will now head to DFW to play in the Championship Basketball Tournament looking to keep their undefeated season alive.

