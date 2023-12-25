Lubbock-area farmers entering 2024 without a new Farm Bill

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’re ending 2023 without a new Farm Bill, leaving area farmers uncertain about the next crop season.

The Farm Bill is a five-year legislation, so the 2018 one expired in September. It was extended one year to keep that legislation in place until September of 2024. Texas Farm Bureau State Director Walt Hagood said he knows there will be efforts to pass one in January, but he’s worried that will be pushed back.

“Just so many other things that are a distraction to what’s going on as far as getting a farm bill for the next five years,” Hagood said.

Hagood said the Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture has committed to having a new Farm Bill through the committee by March. Yet, Hagood explained that still wouldn’t be soon enough for farmers to feel the needed relief soon.

“It’s probably going to be too late to make it retroactive for ‘24,” Hagood said. “So, we’re most likely looking at when they get something done on the new Farm Bill it won’t be effective until ‘25.”

That means the reference price that serves as a safety net if the market foes fall will not change. Hagood said it’s too low to help with the current input cost.

“We’re going to have a big gap between what that might pay and what the need is,” Hagood said. “So, that price needs to be raised up.”

Also staying until the new bill is passed is the base loan price, which has been hovering around 50 cents per pound for cotton for decades.

“Ever since I’ve been farming, which is 42 years, our loan has been close to the same,” Hagood said.

Hagood told KCBD having a good Farm Bill with an adequate safety net helps farmers plan for the next season, and without it that can be uncertain. He is hoping the Farm Bill is passed as soon as possible and includes an increase in reference prices to help with input cost.

