New Deal woman killed, 2 teens injured in Saturday morning wreck

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A New Deal woman has died and two teens have been injured in a Saturday morning wreck that happened on County Road 2800, 0.07 of a mile north of County Road 5700.

44-year-old Kristi Dawn McWilliams was killed in the crash. A 17-year-old male and a 17-year-old female were injured.

Texas DPS says the vehicle, a 2015 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, swerved while heading north on CR 2800, and entered the east ditch with its passenger side tires. The 17-year-old male driver swerved, causing the vehicle to enter a skid heading northwest across CR 2800 until it entered the west ditch and rolled before coming to rest.

The call came in at 3:52 a.m.

The two injured teens were taken to UMC for treatment.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.