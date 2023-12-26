Christmas Day crash leaves one dead, 10 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Christmas Day crash in northwest Lubbock County has left one woman dead and 10 others injured.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, emergency crews were called to a crash on Hwy. 84 near Frankford Avenue. When they arrived, they found four vehicles involved in a crash on the overpass.

According to a DPS report, 87-year-old Jerry Haley of Lubbock was driving a Nissan Rogue “eastbound in the inside, westbound lane of U.S. Highway 84.” Roma Haley, 85, was riding as a passenger in the SUV.

While crossing the overpass, three other vehicles were traveling in the opposite direction in the westbound lanes.

A Chrysler Pacifica driven by 39-year-old Joseph Anand was carrying five passengers, including 38-year-old Jeny Oommen and four children ranging from three years old to 15 years old. In addition, Joseph Sibu, 48, was driving a Ford Edge, with two other passengers: 44-year-old Bindu Easow and a 6-year-old girl. The final vehicle involved, a Dodge Caravan, was driven by 30-year-old Michael Gregory.

The DPS report states Haley’s vehicle crashed into the Chrysler and Ford on the highway. Haley’s vehicle then started to spin, striking Gregory’s minivan.

Roma Haley died at the scene of the crash from her injuries. Jerry Haley, those in the Chrysler and those in the Ford were all injured; they were taken to University Medical Center for treatment. Gregory was not injured in the crash.

Multiple agencies were called to work this crash, including DPS, the Shallowater Volunteer Fire Department, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and TxDOT.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.