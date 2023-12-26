Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Clovis PD investigating fatal crash

Killeen Police Department investigates fatal crash
Killeen Police Department investigates fatal crash(MGN)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Monday, December 25, 2023, at about 2:19 p.m., Officers of the Clovis Police Department and Clovis Fire/EMS personnel were dispatched to 21st and Mitchell Streets for a motor vehicle crash.  On arrival, Officers noted two vehicles had been involved in a crash.

A Toyota Corolla, driven by Billie Brazell (83 years of age), had been travelling west on 21st Street and was attempting to turn south onto Mitchell Street.  A Dodge Charger, driven by a 24-year-old male, was travelling east on 21st Street, when it impacted the Toyota Corolla.  Clovis Fire/EMS extracted the 24-year-old male from the crashed Charger and began life saving measures on Billie Brazell.  Brazell died of injuries she sustained in the crash.

The Clovis Police Department Crash Team was activated and has begun their investigation.

Initial information from witnesses at the scene recounted the Dodge Charger had been racing a truck, just prior to the crash with the Toyota. The truck left the scene and has not been located.  The investigation into this motor vehicle crash is in progress.

If anyone has any information related to this fatal motor vehicle crash, we invite you to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. The Clovis Police Department also would like to remind you that information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program, accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Deal woman killed, 2 teens injured in Saturday morning wreck
NORAD Santa Tracker Logo
Track Santa’s flight around the world
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Cotton in Lubbock county
Lubbock-area farmers entering 2024 without a new Farm Bill
Shooting investigation near Elgin and 31st
16-year-old suffers serious injuries after ‘unintentional self-inflicted gunshot wound’

Latest News

Gas line fire near 29th and Kewanee
Firefighters respond to gas line fire Christmas Eve
Adam & Josh check in with Santa for KCBD Weather at 10
West Texas farmers ending 2023 without a Farm Bill
New Deal woman killed, 2 teens injured in Saturday morning wreck