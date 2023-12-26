Clovis PD investigating fatal crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Monday, December 25, 2023, at about 2:19 p.m., Officers of the Clovis Police Department and Clovis Fire/EMS personnel were dispatched to 21st and Mitchell Streets for a motor vehicle crash. On arrival, Officers noted two vehicles had been involved in a crash.

A Toyota Corolla, driven by Billie Brazell (83 years of age), had been travelling west on 21st Street and was attempting to turn south onto Mitchell Street. A Dodge Charger, driven by a 24-year-old male, was travelling east on 21st Street, when it impacted the Toyota Corolla. Clovis Fire/EMS extracted the 24-year-old male from the crashed Charger and began life saving measures on Billie Brazell. Brazell died of injuries she sustained in the crash.

The Clovis Police Department Crash Team was activated and has begun their investigation.

Initial information from witnesses at the scene recounted the Dodge Charger had been racing a truck, just prior to the crash with the Toyota. The truck left the scene and has not been located. The investigation into this motor vehicle crash is in progress.

If anyone has any information related to this fatal motor vehicle crash, we invite you to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. The Clovis Police Department also would like to remind you that information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program, accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.