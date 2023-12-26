End of 2023 Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Christmas was chilly but dry around the South Plains. Lubbock peaked at just 43°F, eleven degrees below our Christmas Day average. More cold air arrived overnight with this morning’s lows in the 20s and wind chills from the mid-teens to mid-20s.

This chilly pattern will not change much over the next three afternoons. As such, there won’t be any significant change until week’s end. The final week and the final weekend of the year.

Temperatures today will peak about five degrees below average for the end of the year. (KCBD First Alert)

Generally sunny today with a chilly afternoon breeze. It won’t be as chilly as yesterday, but highs will be about five degrees below average for the end of the year.

Mostly fair with a light breeze tonight. It again will get cold. Wednesday morning lows will be freezing. That’s typical for the time of year.

Our chilly pattern will not change much this final week of the year. As such, there won't be any significant change in our weather. (KCBD First Alert)

More of the same through Friday morning, then temperatures edge up Friday afternoon and a little more Saturday afternoon. Our area will remain dry through at least New Year’s Day.

Lubbock's 2023 precipitation total of 17.61" is 96% of it's annual average (18.33"). (KCBD First Alert)

