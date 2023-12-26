Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas donates to Salvation Army and Open Door

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas, is humbled to announce donations to Salvation Army and Open Door.

Goodwill was presented with the opportunity to give back to other local non-profits in need of warm accessories for this upcoming winter season.

One gaylord (large box on a pallet) was given to each non-profit with new goods, including socks, hats and gloves for children and adults.

“Our Lubbock community takes such good care of us, that we wanted to give back and assist fellow non-profits with goods they can hand out to the citizens they serve.

Goodwill is a local non-profit helping people overcome challenges, build skills, find jobs and grow careers.” Robin Raney, President & CEO. For more information about Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas, please call (806) 744-8419, email amarquez@ginwtx.org or visit goodwillnwtexas.org.

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.

