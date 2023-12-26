Local farmer reporting better than expected corn yields from 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As producers hope for a much better 2024 in the agriculture industry, there’s a bit of a silver lining as we close this year. A Lubbock man who farms corn near Muleshoe and Dalhart believes he is in better shape than expected since the harvest of that crop was up across the nation.

Russell Williams said around May when he was planting, his farms saw a lot of rain.

“We typically get about 14 inches of annual rainfall in these areas and we had about 11 in a six-week period,” Williams said. “So, lots of really good early season moisture.”

That made him and a lot of farmers cautiously optimistic about the 2023 crop. So, farmers planted a lot of corn but it stopped raining.

“So, they probably planted more than they could actually take care of given the type of year that we ended up with,” Williams said.

Williams explained across the nation farmers planted 94-million acres, and still ended up harvesting 87 million. He finished 2023 in pretty good shape considering the circumstances.

“So, we ended the season with probably not as high of a yield as we expected but much better than it could have been,” Williams said.

For farmers in other parts of the country, rain came at the right time.

“If you look at the variability across the state, lots of really good end season moisture for our guys down state they had a really decent crop, and we had not record yields but really pretty close to record yields for Texas on average,” Williams said.

Soon, Williams will make his 2024 farm plan. He said after a good year nationally he has a lot to think about.

“So, I have to sit here and think of what do I think the pricing will be in the next three to four months as I start to make the farm plan,” Williams said.

