LSO on scene of fatal multi-vehicle accident, asks public to avoid the area

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - UPDATE: The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said one person died on the scene. More updates to follow. The original release is below.

Department of Public Safety, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and Shallowater Volunteer Fire Department are currently on scene of a multi vehicle accident in the west bound lanes of HWY 84 on top of the North Frankford overpass.

At approximately 6:20pm on December 25, 2023, a 911 call for service was received regarding a multi vehicle collision at 10311 CR 2500.

Multiple parties involved are being transported to local hospital by EMS.

TXDOT has also been contacted and are enroute to assist. Both West Bound lanes of travel and one East Bound Lane on HWY 84 as well as N. Frankford are currently shut down.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

DPS will lead the investigation.

