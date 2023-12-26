Quiet but breezy as we enter 2024
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This forecast going into the new year is fairly simple - dry and cool conditions until the weekend, when things will warm a bit.
Weather conditions on Wednesday and Thursday will be near the same. Cold starts to the day and cool high temperatures around 5° below average. Wednesday will be breezy as a weak frontal system passes through the area. With north winds around 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, it will feel brisk Wednesday.
Thursday winds will be a little lighter, but cold morning lows and cool afternoon highs will stay the same.
Expect a cold start to the day Friday but high temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than average, upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday will be the warmest day for the next seven days with low 60s area-wide. Sunday will be cooler, then a cold front will enter the area late Sunday night into early Monday. The front will be dry for most of us, there may be a shower or two near the Childress area. Sunday will be breezier due to the cold front. Monday and Tuesday of next week will be brisk and cool.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.