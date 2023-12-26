Quiet but breezy as we enter 2024

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This forecast going into the new year is fairly simple - dry and cool conditions until the weekend, when things will warm a bit.

Wednesday highs (KCBD)

Weather conditions on Wednesday and Thursday will be near the same. Cold starts to the day and cool high temperatures around 5° below average. Wednesday will be breezy as a weak frontal system passes through the area. With north winds around 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, it will feel brisk Wednesday.

WIndcast for the next 7 days (KCBD)

Thursday winds will be a little lighter, but cold morning lows and cool afternoon highs will stay the same.

Expect a cold start to the day Friday but high temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than average, upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday will be the warmest day for the next seven days with low 60s area-wide. Sunday will be cooler, then a cold front will enter the area late Sunday night into early Monday. The front will be dry for most of us, there may be a shower or two near the Childress area. Sunday will be breezier due to the cold front. Monday and Tuesday of next week will be brisk and cool.

7 day forecast (KCBD)

