Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Quiet but breezy as we enter 2024

By Shania Jackson
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This forecast going into the new year is fairly simple - dry and cool conditions until the weekend, when things will warm a bit.

Wednesday highs
Wednesday highs(KCBD)

Weather conditions on Wednesday and Thursday will be near the same. Cold starts to the day and cool high temperatures around 5° below average. Wednesday will be breezy as a weak frontal system passes through the area. With north winds around 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, it will feel brisk Wednesday.

WIndcast for the next 7 days
WIndcast for the next 7 days(KCBD)

Thursday winds will be a little lighter, but cold morning lows and cool afternoon highs will stay the same.

Expect a cold start to the day Friday but high temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than average, upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday will be the warmest day for the next seven days with low 60s area-wide. Sunday will be cooler, then a cold front will enter the area late Sunday night into early Monday. The front will be dry for most of us, there may be a shower or two near the Childress area. Sunday will be breezier due to the cold front. Monday and Tuesday of next week will be brisk and cool.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both West Bound lanes of travel and one East Bound Lane on HWY 84 as well as N. Frankford are...
Christmas Day crash leaves one dead, 10 injured
Killeen Police Department investigates fatal crash
Clovis PD investigating fatal crash
New Deal woman killed, 2 teens injured in Saturday morning wreck
Eliasar Tienda arrested on Saturday morning
Levelland PD: Man charged with murder after stabbing death early Saturday morning
Gas line fire near 29th and Kewanee
Firefighters respond to gas line fire Christmas Eve

Latest News

Lubbock's 2023 precipitation total of 17.61" is 96% of it's annual average (18.33").
End of 2023 Forecast
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, Dec. 26
Daybreak Today 12.26 WX
7 day forecast
Temps expected to be close to average this week