Temps expected to be close to average this week

By Shania Jackson
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A quiet week is ahead of us before we bring in 2024.

Windcast for next seven days
Windcast for next seven days(KCBD)

As far as temperatures go things will be very close to average this week in the 50s range. Sunny conditions are expected to prevail for the next seven days! It will be breezy on Wednesday and Thursday, but winds are expected to calm down through the end of the work week. Tuesday through Thursday we are expecting northwest winds to be dominant which may make this week seem cooler than usual. Saturday will likely be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures around 5° above average.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(KCBD)

