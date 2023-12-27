A closer look at economic development deal that brought Penny Newman to Levelland

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Levelland hopes to start the new year with a new plan to regulate the storage of agricultural commodities. The latest draft of an ordinance is expected to be released sometime this week, so people can give feedback before it’s expected to be placed on the Jan. 8 council agenda.

Before City Manager James Fisher can bring an updated ordinance proposal to the city council, he’s awaiting input from agribusiness partners in the area. The Texas Cotton Ginners’ Association is leading that charge but its edits will likely include input from Penny Newman.

In the meantime, KCBD NewsChannel 11 looked into the deal that brought the grain company at the center of this process to Levelland. Penny Newman became interested in the rail park inside Levelland city limits in early 2015. By May, the Levelland Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) had struck a deal with the grain company to boost the city’s economy.

It originally came to Levelland to utilize the rail park to distribute cotton seed along the train tracks. The LEDC granted Penny Newman the land to operate, valued at $450,000.

The council also approved its request to pay for infrastructure improvements on the rail park and the addition of a rail spur, with sales tax bonds totaling $1.4 million. KLVT News was at that council meeting in May 2015. It reports the LEDC would front a quarter of a million dollars from its budget for the improvements, only falling back on the sales tax money as a last resort.

According to the agreement, the LEDC did not offer any tax abatements as incentive for Penny Newman to operate in Levelland.

To get the grant and improvements to the park, Penny Newman promised to invest $5 million in Levelland through the facility. It agreed to employ at least six people in its first five years, with a total payroll of at least $225,000. It also pledged to increase rail traffic in the park by at least 10,000 rail cars in its first eight years, or pay the difference in revenue.

In the last few years, drought conditions forced the grain company to change its focus from cotton seed to almond hulls, turning to trucks instead of rail cars.

Attention turned toward the company this summer, after testing found its grounds as the ‘primary source’ of the red flour beetle nuisance. Fisher said the city will never know exactly where the infestation came from but residents in the Kaufmann Addition said the beetles became an issue after the company made the switch to almond hulls.

The period for tracking rail car traffic ended this May, according to the agreement. Next, KCBD is looking into if Penny Newman upheld its side of the deal over the last eight years.

