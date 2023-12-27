Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released

Danny Masterson Mugshot released
Danny Masterson Mugshot released(NBC News Channel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — “That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions.

Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot. The photo shows him wearing orange prison attire, with long hair and a beard.

In June, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003. In September, a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison. His wife, actor Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce in the weeks that followed after a marriage of nearly 12 years.

He had been held in Los Angeles County jail in the months since while post-sentencing hearings were held and issues resolved, including the turnover of all the guns Masterson owned, some of which had to be located.

It will be more than 25 years before Masterson will be eligible for parole.

Masterson’s lawyers said they plan to appeal the conviction.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both West Bound lanes of travel and one East Bound Lane on HWY 84 as well as N. Frankford are...
Christmas Day crash leaves one dead, 10 injured
Eliasar Tienda arrested on Saturday morning
Levelland PD: Man charged with murder after stabbing death early Saturday morning
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Spur woman dead after rollover Christmas night
Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car
Killeen Police Department investigates fatal crash
Clovis PD investigating fatal crash

Latest News

FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
19th Street pursuit
Gang member ‘intentionally’ ran into deputy vehicle during pursuit
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office has identified remains found 47 years ago near Lake Mohave...
Authorities identify remains found by hikers nearly 50 years ago in shallow grave
The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.
Whole Foods fish fillets recalled due to allergen
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
US announces new weapons package for Ukraine, as funds dwindle and Congress is stalled on aid bill