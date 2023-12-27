Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Deployed soldier’s dog found three weeks after going missing from South Carolina home

By Kevin Connaughton and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRMO, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A dog who went missing for three weeks while his military owner was deployed overseas has been found safe, WIS reports.

The dog, a Pitbull named Titan, was found 10 miles from his South Carolina home after going missing for about three weeks.

According to Homeward Bound Pet Rescue (HBPR), Titan went missing from Chinquapin Road on Dec. 7 and was last seen on Dec. 21 at around 4:30 p.m.

Since Titan’s owner is a soldier currently overseas, the dog had been staying with his family on Harbison Boulevard.

Several people jumped in to help when Titan went missing, HBPR added.

Linda Provence, the co-founder of HBPR, told WIS she put up flyers and knocked on doors looking for the pup.

The rescue said many kind people rode around, hung flyers, put out food, talked to people, set up feeding stations, cameras, searched with drones and shared on social media.

“One lady even set up a skillet and fried bacon to try to lure him,” Provence said.

Then on Tuesday morning, Titan was found sleeping on another family’s back porch and was able to FaceTime with his owner after the service member’s other family drove down from Charlotte.

“When I drove up the driveway and saw them with him, they had the owner on Facetime,” Provence stated. “Just seeing his face and seeing that happy dog back with his family. That sort of reward is a thrill for me.”

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both West Bound lanes of travel and one East Bound Lane on HWY 84 as well as N. Frankford are...
Christmas Day crash leaves one dead, 10 injured
Eliasar Tienda arrested on Saturday morning
Levelland PD: Man charged with murder after stabbing death early Saturday morning
Killeen Police Department investigates fatal crash
Clovis PD investigating fatal crash
New Deal woman killed, 2 teens injured in Saturday morning wreck
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Spur woman dead after rollover Christmas night

Latest News

KCBD News at 10
Nobody won the jackpot.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona during Christmas weekend; 3 more winners get $50,000
A dog was found more than 10 miles from his home after going missing for about three weeks...
Deployed soldier’s dog found more than 10 miles from Irmo home after going missing
FILE - Lee Sun-kyun, from left, Kim Hee-won and Ju Ji-hoon poses for photographers at the...
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ found unconscious