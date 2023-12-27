Gang member ‘intentionally’ ran into deputy vehicle during pursuit

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On 12/27/2023, at approximately 12:30 P.M., the Texas Anti-Gang Unit attempted to make a traffic stop on a wanted gang member on outstanding felony warrants when the vehicle fled, and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, a front seat passenger jumped out of the moving vehicle near the intersection of 44th Street and Boston, where they were quickly detained.

The driver of the vehicle continued to evade through central Lubbock, where deputies were able to observe a pistol in his hand.

During the pursuit the driver, identified as 38-year-old Robert Lee Trevino side swiped a civilian vehicle, causing minor damage and no injuries to the civilian.

Trevino continued to evade down 19th Street where he intentionally drove head-on into a deputy’s vehicle. He then drove into a construction area causing his vehicle to become disabled. At this time deputies were able to take Trevino into custody.

Trevino was transported by EMS to a local hospital for evaluation. He faces the following charges:

X3 Felony Warrants

Evading arrest in a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop and Render Aid

Resisting Arrest

Unlawful carrying a weapon by a felon.

Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer x2

The passenger was evaluated by EMS for injuries and released without charge.

